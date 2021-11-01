Paediatricians flag impact of climate change on children's health

For paediatricians, caring for a child begins long before he takes his first breath. And the health of children could be adversely affected by climate change.

This was what compelled the Singapore Paediatric Society to sign an open letter for a healthy climate prescription, calling on world leaders to take concrete action against the current climate crisis.

Dr Lim Yang Chern, a committee member of the society, told The Straits Times that the current impacts of climate change in Singapore - air pollution, rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns - are linked to human health, some of which can already be keenly felt.

For one thing, rising temperatures here will see more cases of heat stroke, which is already affecting national servicemen, he said.

"If ambient temperatures rise further, measures may need to be instituted to prevent our schoolchildren from suffering from heat stress or heat stroke," said Dr Lim, who is also a paediatrician with Thomson Paediatric Centre.

This may mean more indoor ventilated sports halls, which could increase the spread of respiratory diseases, due to more hours being spent indoors in large group settings, he added.

If heat stroke cases are not treated expediently, this could lead to brain and heart damage, Dr Lim said.

But the other extreme of Singapore's scorching temperatures - heavy rainfall - could bring about more cases of vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and chikungunya, especially during the monsoon months, he added.

Already, dengue cases are on the rise, and the spread of dengue virus strains which were previously uncommon here has also increased, the National Environment Agency has warned.

Furthermore, air pollution in Singapore caused by industrial emissions and haze from land and forest fires in the region could fuel bouts of asthma attacks, which may increase in frequency and severity, said Dr Lim.

"Each time Singapore experiences the haze, we see a spike in asthma cases, caused by small particulates that irritate the lungs," he added.

The haze in 2013 and 2019 was the result of Indonesian farmers burning huge swathes of forest and peatland, often for oil palm and wood pulp plantations.

While these are some of the tangible and predictable impacts of climate change at present, worsening effects of climate change could adversely affect future child health in ways that may not even be predictable now, said Dr Lim.

Aside from the increased rate of diseases arising from climate change, Dr Lim cautioned that the knock-on effects of global warming can adversely affect Singapore's gross domestic product (GDP).

"This will, in turn, reduce the nation's ability to insulate the population from shortages of essential food, supplies, energy and clean water," he said.

Insurance provider Swiss Re Institute has warned that the largest impact of climate change could wipe off up to 18 per cent of GDP from the worldwide economy by 2050, if global temperatures rise by 3.2 deg C above pre-industrial levels, if no mitigation actions are taken.

But, Dr Lim feels that Singapore is currently on the right track in its efforts to tackle climate change.

Aside from the 2030 Green Plan that seeks to transform Singapore to reduce global warming, the nation has also been looking to be less reliant on external sources for food, water and energy, he said.