Pacts signed to beef up defence capabilities, strengthen ties

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) secured a new training detachment in Guam with the signing of an agreement with the United States earlier this month.

The RSAF will be able to deploy its F-15SG and F-16 fighter aircraft and other supporting assets such as the Gulfstream 550 - Airborne Early Warning aircraft to the island in the western Pacific Ocean.

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen signed the agreement in California on Dec 7.

It was the latest sign of deepening defence ties between Singapore and the US this year. In September, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and US President Donald Trump renewed a 1990 agreement to continue the American forces' access to Singapore's air and naval bases.

The Singapore navy's Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious also participated in the inaugural Asean-United States Maritime Exercise that month.

Agreements were also inked with other partners, such as China and India.

The Agreement on Defence Exchanges and Security Cooperation, first signed between Singapore and China in 2008, was upgraded in October.

Regular high-level dialogues and larger-scale military exercises involving their armies, navies and air forces will be expected, as part of the agreement.

The signing by Dr Ng and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe came after Exercise Cooperation between the armies of Singapore and China was held in August. The last such exercise was in 2014 in China.

The permanent detachment in Guam will be the RSAF's seventh long-term unit overseas and the closest geographically to Singapore.

Singapore might also use the Chandipur Integrated Test Range in India after Dr Ng and his Indian counterpart, Mr Rajnath Singh, witnessed the exchange of a letter of intent last month.

This was one of the outcomes of the 4th India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue held at the Ministry of Defence.

The facility could allow Singapore to do live firing of missiles like those used in the Spyder ground-based air defence system, something that cannot be done in Singapore.

Why it matters

There are three other such detachments in the US - two in Arizona and one in Idaho - as well as two in Australia, and one in Bordeaux, France.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said these detachments serve the RSAF's training needs to maintain operational readiness for Singapore's air defence.

The detachment in Guam, along with other fighter deployments which train in countries such as Australia, India and Thailand, also allow quick redeployment of assets back to Singapore when required, Mindef added.

Observers have noted that training in Guam could allow fighter pilots to practise air-to-ground and air-to-sea scenarios that cannot be done over the land-locked Arizona desert or the hilly vastness of Idaho.

What lies ahead

Other than the annual security forums such as the Shangri-La Dialogue and Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, eyes could be on the first defence ministers' dialogue held under the upgraded China-Singapore pact, as well as the next edition of the one with India.

Lim Min Zhang