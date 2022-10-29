PA to offer grants of up to $1,000 for community volunteer projects

SINGAPORE - The People’s Association (PA) will roll out a new scheme in November to encourage more people to volunteer their time towards community causes they feel passionate about.

The Community Volunteer (CV) scheme will see those who start their own projects receiving a grant of up to $1,000 to defray operating costs.

PA will help facilitate these projects by working with volunteers to identify the needs in the community and link them up with relevant agencies.

For those who do not wish to start their own projects, PA will match them with existing volunteer opportunities.

Speaking at the association’s annual Community Seminar at Our Tampines Hub, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said many Singaporeans are keen to contribute to society, but some prefer to do it informally or for a specific cause like protecting the environment or championing mental health.

“We can do more to draw in this wider group of Singaporeans and help to develop in them the habit of getting involved in the community. And to do that, PA can offer platforms that go beyond the current grassroots structures,” he said.

In his speech at the seminar, PA deputy chairman Edwin Tong said the CV scheme will expand the avenues for people to give back, whether in or outside the grassroots movement.

“Different projects will need different types of support – spaces, venues and resources… The grant of up to $1,000 provides a small amount of working capital to defray operating expenses,” said Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

Applications for larger grant amounts will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Said Mr Tong: “Over the last few months, we have run several pilots across a number of divisions.

“The types of projects spanned a wide spectrum, from recycling furniture at Brickland (in Choa Chu Kang) to giving seniors free haircuts at Pasir Ris Central.”

In another project in Brickland, four students from Nanyang Business School aim to help tide struggling home entrepreneurs over the pandemic.

Since early 2021, the group has been empowering small businesses by teaching them how to better market their products and streamline operations.