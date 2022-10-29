PA’s new scheme will see grants of up to $1,000 given for community volunteer projects

SINGAPORE - The People’s Association (PA) will roll out a new scheme in November to encourage more people to volunteer their time towards community causes they feel passionate about.
The Community Volunteer (CV) scheme will see those who start their own projects receive a grant of up to $1,000 to defray operating costs.
PA will help facilitate these projects by working with volunteers to identify the needs in the community and link them up with relevant agencies.
For those who do not wish to start their own projects, PA will match them with existing volunteer opportunities.
Speaking at the association’s annual Community Seminar at Our Tampines Hub, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said many Singaporeans are keen to contribute to society, but some prefer to do it informally or for a specific cause like protecting the environment or championing mental health.
“We can do more to draw in this wider group of Singaporeans and help to develop in them the habit of getting involved in the community. And to do that, PA can offer platforms that go beyond the current grassroots structures,” he said.
In his speech at the seminar, PA deputy chairman Edwin Tong said the CV scheme will expand the avenues for people to give back, whether in or outside the grassroots movement.
“Different projects will need different types of support - spaces, venues and resources… The grant of up to $1,000 provides a small amount of working capital to defray operating expenses,” said Mr Tong, who is also the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.
Applications for larger grant amounts will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Said Mr Tong: “Over the last few months, we have run several pilots across a number of divisions.
“The types of projects spanned a wide spectrum, from recycling furniture at Brickland (in Choa Chu Kang) to giving seniors free haircuts at Pasir Ris Central.”
In another project in Brickland, four students from Nanyang Business School aimed to help struggling home entrepreneurs tide over the pandemic.
Since early 2021, the group has been empowering small businesses by teaching them how to better market their products and streamline operations.
One of its members, Mr Shaun Ko, 27, recounted helping an artist grow an online presence.
The artist used to sell his pieces such as drawings and paintings at flea markets, and the group even got him to expand his product line to include keychains and water bottles.
“People were losing their jobs during Covid-19, so my team and I wanted to apply the business knowledge we learnt in school to help them survive,” said Mr Ko.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted how during the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans came together to help one another, from distributing essential supplies to caring for seniors living alone.
Describing it as actions borne from a “deep-seated instinct to do something for others in need”, he said more can be done to harness this charitable instinct.
Mr Wong said the PA is well placed to take on the role of strengthening citizen participation as it knows the needs on the ground and has the networks to bring in necessary stakeholders.
“For instance, PA can work more closely with HDB to create opportunities for residents to play an active role in livening up the shared spaces in their neighbourhoods,” he said.
Speaking to reporters at the sidelines, Mr Tong did not disclose the overall budget set aside for the scheme, but said it would be money well spent as long as people benefit from it.
“As long as this moves the needle and serves the ground in some way, we will support.”