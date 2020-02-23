Lawyer Lee Suet Fern disagrees with tribunal's report, will 'fight this strongly' in open court

SINGAPORE -Lawyer Lee Suet Fern has responded to a tribunal that found her guilty of misconduct in the handling of late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's will, saying that she disagrees with its report and intends to "fight this strongly when it is heard in open court".

She added that any member of the public can obtain the entire record of the closed-door proceedings of the tribunal from the Law Society.

"I urge the public to look at these and come to their own independent conclusions," she added.

Mrs Lee's comments were posted on Sunday (Feb 23) on the Facebook page of her husband, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, who is the late Mr Lee's younger son and current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's younger brother.

She also thanked her lawyers, former Attorney-General Walter Woon, Senior Counsel Kenneth Tan and Providence Law, for an "outstanding and impressive defence".

"I am deeply grateful to them," she said.

The Straits Times reported on Sunday that the disciplinary tribunal, appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, had found Mrs Lee, 61, guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in how she handled Mr Lee Kuan Yew's will. He died on March 23, 2015 at the age of 91.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang had declined to comment when contacted by ST on Saturday night.

Earlier on Sunday, his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling, called the tribunal's report a "travesty", adding that it was an attempt to "rewrite history".

The 206-page report from the two-man tribunal appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon described Mrs Lee as a "deceitful witness, who tailored her evidence to portray herself as an innocent victim who had been maligned".

Calling this a "facade", the tribunal added that "she lied or became evasive whenever she thought it was to her benefit to lie or evade".

Mr Lee Hsien Yang's conduct was "equally deceitful", the tribunal said in its report released last week.

"He tried to hide how he and his wife had misled his own father, Mr Lee, on the last will. He had no qualms about making up evidence as he went along. We found him to be cynical about telling the truth," it added.

The matter will be referred to the Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body to deal with lawyers' misconduct.

She could face a fine, suspension or could be disbarred as a lawyer.