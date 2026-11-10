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Owners of Elba tumble dryer model EBD 602S urged to halt use after string of fire incidents

The Consumer Product Safety Office has received reports of six fire incidents involving the tumble dryer model over the past five months.

SINGAPORE – Owners of an Elba tumble dryer model that has been linked to a fire hazard should stop using the appliance immediately or avoid leaving it running unattended, Singapore’s consumer watchdog warned.

In an advisory on Nov 10, the Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) said it has received reports of six fire incidents in Singapore involving tumble dryer model EBD 602S from home appliance brand Elba over the past five months.

Investigations into the root cause of the fires are ongoing, it said.

While the tumble dryer model is no longer sold in local retail outlets, the regulator warned that existing units pose an elevated fire risk.

“We strongly encourage you to monitor the dryer closely whenever it is in use; it should not be left unattended. If possible, stop using the dryer. As in all cases, please refer to the user manual when using the appliance,” said CPSO, which is overseen by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

Consumers can verify whether their appliance is affected by checking the brand and model number on the product label.

Those who continue to operate the machine must monitor it closely whenever it is in use, and never leave it running unattended.

CPSO said that it will provide further updates once investigations wrap up.

“Consumer safety remains our top priority and we appreciate your cooperation in taking the necessary precautions,” it said.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) annual statistics, the total number of fires islandwide rose by 3% to 2,050 in 2025, up from 1,990 the previous year.

More than half of the fires in 2025 – 1,051 incidents – occurred in residential buildings. Unattended cooking and electrical issues were the top two causes of fires in homes, SCDF said.