Over the moon...

As the National Day show reached its climax last night, the capacity crowd at the Marina Bay floating platform sang their hearts out to familiar patriotic songs.

The only visible sign that the pandemic was not quite over were the masks worn by some of the 25,000-strong, fully vaccinated audience. Many others were unmasked, as masking was encouraged but not required at the outdoor venue.

The first full-scale National Day Parade (NDP) in three years follows the almost total easing of Covid-19 restrictions on April 26.

In 2020, the festivities were split into a morning parade at the Padang and an evening show at the Star Vista attended by no more than 150 spectators at each because of safe distancing measures.

In 2021, a new wave of infections in the middle of the year - and a tightening of safety measures - led to the event being postponed for the first time in the country's history, to Aug 21. The NDP that took place that day had about 1,000 invited guests as the audience.

Mass vaccination has allowed Covid-19 rules to be relaxed. But, as President Halimah Yacob said in her National Day message on Sunday, it was Singaporeans' resolve that got the country through the pandemic.

This unity was front and centre at yesterday's celebrations.

The show segment told a story of the nation as it stuck together through a generational crisis.

It was meant to take the real experiences of Singaporeans, fighting the pandemic in their own ways, to pay tribute to their strength and unity over the past few years.

NDP creative director Adrian Pang told The Straits Times last night that he hopes the team has created something that resonates with everyone who watched the show in a personal and profound way.

"Like a phoenix from the flames, we can all rise up from our individual hardships and become better versions of ourselves."