Over half of 52k students invited book slots for jabs

The drive to inoculate students got off to a brisk start yesterday, with more than half of 52,000 parents or students who received text messages to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination having booked their slots as at 7pm.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) told The Straits Times that messages had been sent to invite students taking the O-, N-and A-level examinations or equivalent qualifications this year to sign up for vaccination.

The authorities had announced on Monday that students aged 12 and above would be next in line for the national vaccination drive, and could start booking appointments for Covid-19 jabs from yesterday.

The move to vaccinate more than 400,000 students in schools and institutes of higher learning, including autonomous universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education, comes amid more Covid-19 infections among children in the current outbreak here.

Separately, to encourage more seniors to get vaccinated, those aged 60 and above could walk into any vaccination centre and get their jabs on the spot from yesterday.

After making sure the older and more vulnerable parts of the population were offered jabs, the Republic decided to inoculate students who could potentially infect one another and their families.

Several parents said they wanted their children to be vaccinated - especially if they would be taking national exams this year.

Mr Mohd Shaiful, 42, who has three school-going children aged 12, 15 and 18, said he wants his children to be vaccinated for their own protection and to reduce their chances of transmitting the virus.

The technician is fully vaccinated, and had a mild fever after receiving his jabs. "I am not worried about the side effects. I think the kids should be fine," he said.

MOE yesterday said that vaccination for students is part of a broader national effort to keep educational institutions and the wider community safe.

"All medically eligible individuals are encouraged to get vaccinated when vaccination is offered to them," the ministry added.

Singapore yesterday reported 15 new cases in the community, of which seven were unlinked, as these numbers stabilised further.

Meanwhile, many seniors - the section of the population seen as most vulnerable to Covid-19 - were seen walking into vaccination centres yesterday for getting inoculated instantly without registration.

Besides ramping up the pace of vaccination, Singapore is also doing more on the testing front to combat the pandemic.

Mandatory testing began yesterday for residents living in two Housing Board blocks - 501 and 507 - in Hougang Avenue 8, after Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from the blocks.

The two blocks are within the same area as Block 506, which saw its residents mass-tested after Covid-19 patients were found to be living there.

Infectious disease experts interviewed said it is highly unlikely for residents of one block to catch Covid-19 infections from a neighbouring block via the wastewater system.

Separately, antigen rapid tests are being piloted at construction worksites for those who are not living in dormitories. These tests will be done by the workers, using do-it-yourself test kits.

Additional reporting by Goh Ruoxue and Ivan Kwee

SEE THE BIG STORY