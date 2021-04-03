Over 900k here have got first dose of vaccine: DPM Heng

More than 900,000 people in Singapore have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday.

But he also urged vigilance over the Easter weekend and called for people to continue adhering to safe management guidelines.

In a Facebook post, he said the Covid-19 situation here is under control, vaccination is under way, and more activities are gradually being resumed. He noted that Christian worship services are able to have up to 250 attendees. Live performances are also allowed.

From next week, congregants will be able to sing during worship with masks on, Mr Heng added. He wrote: "Last year, Good Friday coincided with the start of the circuit breaker, and there was palpable fear and uncertainty. One year on, we can look ahead with a greater sense of hope and progress."

The Ministry of Health's website said 943,307 people had received the first dose of the vaccine as at Monday. Some 375,605 had been fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also took to Facebook to commemorate the Easter holiday. "Glad that we have been able to ease restrictions, and more can attend religious services in person," he said.

Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force, reiterated the call for the public to comply with safe distancing measures over the long weekend. "Let's treasure what we have today and not waste the sacrifices that so many people have made," he said.

Meanwhile, Social and Family Development Minister and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli noted that Singapore's religious and racial harmony is "precious and unique" and did not happen by chance. He said he was heartened to see how people of different faiths wished Christians a blessed Good Friday, and how over the years, non-Muslims would celebrate Ramadan with the Muslim community. He added: "This is truly the Singapore spirit, where we celebrate our differences."

Kok Yufeng

