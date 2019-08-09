Over 880 GP clinics to be open over the long weekend

SINGAPORE - More than 880 general practitioner (GP) clinics are slated to be open this long weekend at various times, from Friday (Aug 9) to Monday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Friday is the National Day holiday while the Hari Raya Haji holiday falls on Monday.

Members of the public may check the latest list of GP clinics and their operating hours atthe MOH website, the Agency for Integrated Care's primary care pages and the Community Health Assist Scheme webpage.

MOH encouraged members of the public who feel unwell during the holidays to visit their GP or a 24-hour clinic for non life-threatening conditions.

For serious emergencies such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding, the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's Accident & Emergency department.