Over 80 people arrested in islandwide CNB bust; drugs worth over $73,400 seized

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $73,400, the Central Narcotics Bureau said.

SINGAPORE – More than 80 people were arrested and drugs worth over $73,400 were seized in an islandwide operation from March 9 to 13 .

In a statement on March 13, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it seized about 1.5kg of cannabis, 169g of Ice, 5g of heroin, 1g of ketamine, one Erimin-5 tablet and five bottles of gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, in a five-day blitz that covered areas such as Buangkok, Balestier, Choa Chu Kang and Toa Payoh.

The heroin, Ice and cannabis seized could feed the addictions of 314 abusers for a week, it added.

A total of 84 suspected drug offenders were nabbed, including a 27-year-old foreigner .

The man was arrested on the morning of March 11 in a Kaki Bukit commercial building for suspected drug trafficking offences, CNB said.

About 520g of cannabis, 17g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were found in various locations in the building, it added.

On the morning of March 12, three Singaporeans were arrested for suspected drug offences after two hotel rooms in Lorong 8 Geylang were raided, CNB said.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in his room, where about 64g of cannabis, a “small” amount of Ice and drug paraphernalia were found, it said.

Around the same time, CNB officers nabbed two people – a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman – for suspected drug offences after making a forced entry into their room.

“The man put up a violent struggle, and necessary force was used to restrain him,” CNB said.

The pair were seen throwing items – which were later found to be drug paraphernalia – out of the room window before they were arrested.

Anyone who is found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis, which is a controlled drug, could face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of all suspects are ongoing.