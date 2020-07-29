Over 80% of dorm residents coronavirus-free, 95 more dormitories cleared of Covid-19: MOM

SINGAPORE - Ninety-five more foreign worker dormitories have been cleared of Covid-19 as of Wednesday (July 29), said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

This brings the total to 975 dormitories and 64 blocks for recovered workers in 17 purpose-built dormitories.

In addition, about 262,000 workers in dormitories either have recovered or were tested to be free of the virus since Monday. This represents more than 80 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents.

These 95 newly cleared dormitories comprise one purpose-built dormitory, 78 factory-converted dormitories and 16 construction temporary quarters.

Another 12 blocks for recovered workers in six purpose-built dormitories were cleared, said the MOM.

These include a block in Kian Teck Hostel. With its clearance, the entire Kian Teck Hostel has been cleared of Covid-19.

There are currently 43 purpose-built dormitories in Singapore. They are the largest sites for housing migrant workers here, with each housing at least 1,000 persons.

The multi-ministry task force combating the Covid-19 outbreak said last Friday (July 24) that all migrant worker dormitories will be cleared of the virus by Aug 7.

The only exceptions will be 17 standalone blocks in purpose-built dormitories that will serve as quarantine facilities.

Related Story Firms apply to house workers on site to resume business faster

MOM added that many of the 262,000 who either have recovered or were tested to be free of the virus can resume work once the dormitory operators, employers and the workers themselves have completed three steps.

They entail arranging staggered pick-up and drop-off timing between employers and dormitory operators and the confirmation of workers' residential addresses on the MOM database. Workers must also download FWMOMCare app to update their health and residential status, and download TraceTogether to facilitate contact tracing.