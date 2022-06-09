Over 8% of new car registrations in first 5 months were for EVs

New electric car registrations formed 8.4 per cent of all new car registrations in the first five months of the year, growing at a rate more than twice that last year and over 20 times that in 2020.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, giving an update on the figures at the Ecosperity conference yesterday, said this was a sign that financial incentives to reduce the cost of electric cars and efforts to increase the network of electric chargers are bearing fruit. He said electric vehicle (EV) adoption will gather pace as more electric chargers are deployed and more drivers get used to the idea of driving EVs.

There are 822 more electric cars on the road as at end April than in December last year, according to Land Transport Authority (LTA) statistics. Figures for May will be released later this month.

Singapore has a target to phase out all internal-combustion engine cars by 2040, with battery electric vehicles to form the bulk of the vehicle population.

The industry has said switching from internal-combustion engines to electric ones halves the carbon footprint.

But panellists at the conference, held at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, said electric cars still remain marginal here, forming about 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the total private car population.

The lack of charging infrastructure aside, their current prices and designs still do not fit the needs of a significant proportion of drivers, they added.

During a panel on reducing emissions in cars, Grab's group vice-president of marketing and sustainability Cheryl Goh said most private-hire car drivers now are unable and unwilling to make the switch.

Grab, the largest private-hire car operator in Singapore, has almost five million drivers and delivery riders in South-east Asia. "Our drivers are very sensitive to vehicle-related costs because they directly impact how much money they can bring home to their family," she said.

It costs more to own an EV than an equivalent internal-combustion engine car, she said, adding that the length of time needed to charge car batteries is among drivers' concerns on whether to transition to EVs.

In Singapore, Grab has rolled out a JustGrab Green option to let passengers call for hybrid or electric vehicles where they are available, at no extra cost.

"Eventually, if drivers realise that consumers will choose and prioritise electric vehicles or cleaner vehicles, and they get more money out of it, that will definitely drive the transition," she said.

In his speech, Mr Iswaran also emphasised the need to shift more commuters from private cars to public transport, which the Government is doing by expanding the MRT network from 250km to 360km over the next 10 years to increase the proportion of trips on public transport.