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Over 782,000 Singaporeans born in or before 1976 to get up to $1,500 CPF top-up

The top-up will be automatically credited into eligible recipients’ CPF accounts, with no action required.

SINGAPORE – More than 782,000 Singaporeans born in or before 1976 will receive a CPF top-up of up to $1,500 by Dec 8.

The top-up is intended to “support seniors who may face challenges in building their retirement savings”, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Central Provident Fund Board (CPF Board) in a joint statement on Nov 20.

It was first announced at Budget 2026.

To qualify, recipients must be Singapore citizens born in 1976 or earlier and who reside in Singapore. As at Dec 31, 2025, they must also have:

CPF retirement savings below the 2026 Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) of $110,200

Ownership of no more than one property

A place of residence with an annual value not exceeding $31,000

The amount of support provided will be tiered according to recipients’ CPF retirement savings and the annual value of their home:

Recipients will receive $1,500 if they live in a home with an annual value of up to $21,000, and have less than $60,000 in CPF retirement savings;

Recipients will receive $1,000 if they live in a residence with an annual value of up to $21,000, and have between $60,000 and $110,200 in CPF retirement savings

Recipients will receive $500 if they live in a residence with an annual value between $21,000 and $31,000

CPF retirement savings will be based on the sum of the Retirement Account and CPF Life balances, or the sum of Ordinary Account and the Special Account balances if a Retirement Account has not yet been created.

Eligible Singaporeans aged 55 or above will receive the top-up in their Retirement Accounts. Those below 55 will receive it in their Special Accounts.

The top-ups, which will earn higher CPF interest rates in these accounts, will help recipients grow their retirement savings, the statement added.

It will be automatically credited into eligible recipients’ CPF accounts, with no action required.

Eligible citizens will be notified via SMS once the funds are credited. Those without a Singpass-registered mobile number will receive a letter at their registered address.

In his Budget speech on Feb 12, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that as Singapore’s population ages, the Government will provide more support for seniors for them to age with dignity, security and peace of mind.

With longer lifespans, retirement adequacy is a major concern for many Singaporeans, and the Government’s aim is clear, PM Wong said. “Singaporeans who work and contribute to CPF consistently should be able to meet their basic retirement needs with confidence.”

He added: “Those with lower balances will receive larger top-ups, so that support is targeted at where it is most needed.”

Citizens can visit govbenefits.gov.sg for more information.