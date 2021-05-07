Over 7,760 families to get $2.4m in aid this Ramadan

More than 7,760 families here will today receive a total of $2.4 million in financial assistance through the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (Muis) annual Ramadan disbursement.

The payments will be between $150 and $1,000 depending on the size of the family, said Muis yesterday. This is a 19 per cent increase in the total value of the disbursement, up from $2.01 million last year.

Muis said that this is due to more people needing financial assistance amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The disbursements have been made possible through community support in the form of the annual zakat (alms-giving) collection by Muis, the council said, adding that more than 75 per cent of those who are religiously obliged to pay zakat have already done so.

Said Muis: "Zakat is a key institution that strengthens the community by channelling much needed financial assistance and support to specified asnaf (groups)."

Of the recipients, 200 households had not previously received assistance from Muis and were nominated by family service centres.

The Ramadan disbursement comprises both cash assistance and Hari Raya hampers.

The four groups who will benefit from the Ramadan disbursement are: monthly recipients of the Zakat Financial Assistance scheme; selected families referred by family service centres, recipients of the ComCare Long-Term Assistance scheme; and residents of selected welfare homes.

The latter two groups will receive both cash and the hampers, while the first two groups will receive only cash assistance.

Muis also said it would be adapting its yearly buka puasa (break fast) event for guests from welfare homes in the light of the current safe distancing measures.

Usually, up to 200 guests from 30 homes would be hosted by Muis at the Singapore Islamic Hub for buka puasa. This year, food will be delivered directly to Muslim residents in welfare homes.

Muis also said that due to the current surge in Covid-19 infections here, the Muslim community should continue to make their zakat payments digitally. Adherents can use services such as PayNow, AXS and ATMs, as well as new zakat website www.zakat.sg