Over 760,000 have used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers

Over 760,000 Singaporean adults have used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers at least once as at March 28, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday.

Collectively, more than $108 million in vouchers and additional expenditure has been spent under the scheme since redemptions began on Dec 1, Mr Chan said in a written response to a few MPs' parliamentary questions.

He added that about 2.2 million Singaporean adults have not redeemed their vouchers.

Mr Chan said that for now, there is no change to the redemption deadline of June 30 this year.

"We will continue to monitor the redemption rate over the remaining months before considering if any extension of the redemption deadline is warranted," he said.

"Meanwhile, we encourage Singaporeans to redeem their vouchers early so that they are able to select their preferred products and time slots."

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and authorised booking partners have, in response to public feedback, improved the user experience, such as placing additional reminders on child discounts and the booking of time slots, said Mr Chan.

The vouchers can be spent on more than 440 products available across the five authorised booking platforms: Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Traveloka, Trip.com and Klook.

"We will continue to review and enhance the process where necessary," said the minister.

He explained that the vouchers were designed as a digital scheme that is readily accessible to Singaporeans, as many locals are familiar with making online purchases.

Those who need more guidance can seek help from the authorised booking partners at more than 60 locations across the island.

"A digital scheme also allows merchants to manage their capacity to be in line with safe management measures and minimises fraud," said Mr Chan.

He said STB has been monitoring the usage of the vouchers closely and, so far, there have not been any cases of fraud or profiteering detected.

He added that STB, merchants and the booking partners will intensify their efforts to encourage more people to use their vouchers in the next few months.

This includes sharing products and promotions across attractions, tours and hotels, through various channels, said Mr Chan.

"Merchants are also encouraged to continue creating interesting products or attractive bundles that will appeal to different groups of Singaporeans, or to work with each other to create such products," he added.