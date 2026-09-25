Over 5,600 Muslim households receive $2.2 million in cost-of-living support

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Funded by zakat contributions, the payout complements MUIS’ monthly zakat financial assistance and the Government’s broader cost-of-living support measures.

SINGAPORE – More than 5,600 lower-income Muslim households have received $2.2 million in additional support to help with their daily expenses, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) on Sept 25 .

As part of a special, one-off payout called the cost-of-living support , each household received at least $120 , it said in a statement, with higher amounts given to those with greater needs based on their per capita income.

Funded by zakat contributions, the payout complements MUIS’ monthly zakat financial assistance and the Government’s broader cost-of-living support measures, it added.

Zakat is the collection of tithes from the Muslim community for those in need.

The monthly assistance is available to all Muslim Singapore citizens and permanent residents who are in the bottom 7 per cent of income earners in Singapore .

In a video uploaded to Facebook on Sept 25 , Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad said that for some families in the community, managing everyday expenses can be a real concern.

“Sometimes, a little extra support can make a meaningful difference,” he added.

He thanked the community for playing its part through zakat contributions to help those who need a little extra help .

MUIS said in its statement that the payout signals its commitment to ensuring that zakat assistance remains responsive to the evolving needs of beneficiaries and also complements Singapore’s broader social support ecosystem.

Kadir Maideen , MUIS’ chief executive, said the one-off support also reflects the strength of zakat and the community’s shared responsibility in caring for one another.

“MUIS remains committed (to ensuring) that our assistance is timely and responsive as we work alongside the Government and our community partners to uplift vulnerable families,” he said.

In 2025, $74.7 million in zakat funds were disbursed to eligible beneficiaries across eight asnaf, or categories, in accordance with Islamic principles.

At least 40 per cent of total zakat disbursements were channelled to support underprivileged beneficiaries, such as those in the fakir (destitute) and miskin (poor) categories, MUIS said.

Noting this in his video, Zaqy said: “ When we are able, we give. When someone among us needs support, we are there for them. This is the kind of community that we want to strengthen together.”