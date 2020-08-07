Over 55,000 pledges and care messages by the youth placed in time capsule ahead of National Day

SINGAPORE - To commemorate the nation's 55th birthday, 55,000 pledge cards were sealed inside the Our Heart for Singapore Time Capsule on Friday (Aug 7).

Written by students from over 150 schools, the cards bear goodwill wishes and notes of gratitude and their hopes for Singapore.

The 3.6m-tall time capsule, which comprises boxes of varying heights and sizes set within a map of Singapore, is exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore's Learning Gallery to serve as a visual reminder that every pledge counts.

The time capsule and the gallery are the result of a collaboration between youth ground-up movement Art For Cause Singapore (AFCSG) and National Day Parade 2020.

"This year, we hope to engage more youths for this meaningful project. Thus, we reached out to schools from every estate and town in Singapore, with the goal of inspiring youths to be active contributors in building a more integrated, united and resilient Singapore," said Ms Jamaine Chen, founder of AFCSG.

The organisation uses art to raise awareness and inspire Singaporeans to care about and solve current and future issues affecting Singapore.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said: "We are proud of how our youths are, in their well-wishes for Singapore and through this effort, rallying behind our nation in this difficult time. Their resilience, courage and heartfelt affirmation for our country inspire us to stay united to overcome the odds."

Visitors can also learn interesting facts about historic and present-day Singapore at the Our Heart for Singapore Learning Gallery. Students from more than 150 schools are expected to visit the year-long exhibition, where they will do quizzes, complete missions and solve logic puzzles.