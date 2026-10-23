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Over 500k N95 masks to be distributed to vulnerable seniors, migrant workers in $1m DBS initiative

Some 275,000 vulnerable seniors and migrant workers will receive a set of N95 masks.

SINGAPORE – Some 275,000 vulnerable seniors and migrant workers will receive a set of two N95 masks as part of a $1 million haze relief initiative by DBS.

The bank will also give air purifiers to its social service agency partners that serve vulnerable seniors, and work with them to distribute air purifiers to seniors, the bank announced on Oct 23.

The initiative comes as people here continue to feel the impact of the smoke haze from fires in Indonesia.

In a statement, DBS said it will distribute 50,000 N95 masks and 100 air purifiers to DBS Foundation-supported social service agencies such as Allkin Singapore, Lions Befrienders and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities.

The distribution will be done with the help of DBS volunteers.

The bank is also working with these partners to provide air purifiers to 500 seniors who live alone and are unable to leave their home to seek respite elsewhere.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower, DBS said it will also work with dormitory operators to distribute 500,000 N95 masks to residents at several migrant worker dormitories.

Masks will also be distributed at seven migrant worker recreation centres, except Sembawang Recreation Centre , from noon on Oct 25 on a first-come-first-served basis.

DBS said it has also activated its haze response plans for employees, which include giving them N95 masks and offering flexible working arrangements for selected workers.

It added that it would adapt its support measures as the needs in the community evolve, with details to be announced.

DBS Singapore country head Lim Him Chuan said some may be more affected by the haze than others, and added: “ As a bank that stands committed to doing right by our customers and society at large, DBS is bringing together our people, partners and resources to address these needs and help these communities to stay safe and supported.”

Singapore has endured more than six weeks of hazy conditions so far in 2026.

Air quality first entered the unhealthy range here on Sept 4. Since then, the country has been plagued by periodic bouts of poor air quality.

This haze season, the highest PM2.5 reading – a gauge of the current air quality – was recorded at 3pm on Oct 14 in the western part of the island at 288.

On Oct 23, hourly PM2.5 readings across Singapore climbed back into the elevated range in the afternoon, after air quality remained in the good to moderate range overnight.

The National Environment Agency has forecast that air quality could worsen on Oct 23, with Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) levels forecast to fall within the unhealthy range, and readings to range between 101 and 150.

Smoke haze from Sumatra may also drift towards Singapore on Oct 24 because of south-easterly or southerly winds, but rain should bring relief before clearer conditions return on Oct 25, NEA added.