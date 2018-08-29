Over 5,000 flats on offer

Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Yishun and a new waterfront district in Punggol are the highlights of the latest Housing Board sales exercise, in which more than 5,000 public flats are being offered.

These include 726 Re-offer of Balance Flats (ROF) units.

Prices, excluding grants for the new flats, range from $75,000 for a two-room flexi flat in Yishun to more than $411,000 for a three-generation flat in Punggol.

The Punggol flats are in two housing projects called Punggol Point Cove and Punggol Point Woods, which are part of a new waterfront district that was launched on Sunday. Yishun Glen and Melody Spring@Yishun are the two BTO projects in Yishun.

