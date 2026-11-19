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Over 500 escalators across four MRT lines to be refurbished

The refurbished escalators will feature an in-built voice announcement system for safety alerts, LED direction indicators and improved illumination.

SINGAPORE – More than 500 escalators across four MRT lines here will be upgraded to improve safety, reliability and commuter comfort.

Starting from Dec 17, 290 escalators across the North-South Line, East-West Line and North East Line will progressively undergo refurbishment, with works scheduled for completion by 2032, according to a joint statement by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit on Nov 19.

The refurbishment programme builds on SMRT’s earlier upgrading of 231 escalators across the North-South and East-West lines, which took six years and was completed in 2022.

This latest phase will cover 83 escalators that were not due for upgrading under the earlier programme.

Escalators adjacent to stations, such as those at pedestrian overhead bridges, will also be upgraded as part of this programme.

Works on another 237 escalators on the Circle Line will begin at a later date, according to the statement.

The upgraded escalators will feature an in-built voice system for safety announcements, LED indicators to show the direction of travel and improved lighting .

The escalators will also be able to operate at regular speed during peak hours to facilitate smooth commuter flow, and at a slower speed during off-peak hours to conserve energy and to better serve the ageing population.

It will take about four to five months for e ach escalator to be refurbished , as it involves replacements and upgrades to mechanical and electrical components including the motor, control equipment, steps, handrails and safety features, according to the statement.

Works at stations where multiple escalators are due for refurbishment will be arranged to minimise inconvenience to commuters, the statement added.

At least one up-riding escalator will remain in service within stations to carry passengers from the platforms to the concourses, and to the entrances, with lifts also remaining available to commuters.

There will be signs to guide commuters to available lifts, stairs and other alternative routes.

For pedestrian bridges, commuters can use lifts, stairs or pedestrian crossings instead when the escalators there are being refurbished, as there is only one at each side of these bridges, according to the statement.