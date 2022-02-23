Over 500 couples tie knot on special date amid Omicron wave

Super Mario fan Delane Lim and Ms Gwen Chan exchanged their marital vows in a Mario-themed ceremony yesterday, joining many couples who got married on the same day.

Combining figures from both the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages, there were 541 marriage applications for Feb 22, Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development, told The Straits Times.

The date 22/2/22 is special, coming once in a lifetime: a palindromic date that reads the same forward and backwards. Besides signifying a "twosome", it is also regarded by many Chinese as favourable for success, since it contains all even numbers.

Mr Lim said that 22/2/22 is extra special as it is also a Tuesday and the 22nd day in the lunar calendar too. He had wanted his wedding to be solemnised at 2pm, but had to shift it to 6pm because of the marriage solemniser's hectic schedule.

The 36-year-old is co-founder of Futuready Asia Singapore, which trains youth in Asia to develop leadership skills. His wife, 37, is a lead specialist with Schroder Investment Management.

Their initial idea was to get hitched on June 6 last year. The Covid-19 pandemic derailed their plans, so they considered having their big day on Oct 10 or Dec 12 last year. However, their nuptials were postponed again owing to safe management measures amid the pandemic. Finally, the couple decided to get married on Feb 22, 2022, come what may.

Mr Lim told The Straits Times yesterday: "We told ourselves we would not let Covid-19 change our marriage plans any more. And the date is easy to remember. My wife will not be able to blame me for forgetting our anniversary in the future."

Saying "I do" amid the Omicron wave has its challenges, of course. They had planned for about 90 guests to witness their ceremony at One Farrer Hotel, but some of them tested positive for Covid-19 or received health risk warnings. In the end, only about 50 of them could make it.

Said Mr Lim: "This morning, we were still receiving calls from relatives and friends saying that they can't come any more because they are Covid-19 positive. Even one of my (groomsmen) was affected."

Their wedding dinner will be held next month when the Covid-19 situation hopefully eases, he said. His wife added that as the wedding fell on a Tuesday, many of their guests had to work and were unable to show up.

However, both of them are still elated to be among the more than 500 couples to wed on "22222".

Marriage solemnisers, such as Ms Joanna Portilla, were in huge demand yesterday. She had 11 marriages to solemnise, a personal record since she started marrying couples 15 years ago. She had to turn away about 30 couples.