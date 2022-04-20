Over 436k people cross Second Link, Causeway over long weekend

Some 436,800 travellers crossed the land borders between Singapore and Malaysia over the Good Friday weekend.

The number crossing the Causeway and Second Link between last Friday and Sunday was almost 25 per cent more compared with the same period the previous week.

A surge in traffic on Thursday evening, when snaking queues were observed outside the Woodlands Checkpoint, saw the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) processing 112,700 departures on that day itself.

The Straits Times understands that this figure is by far the highest number of daily departures recorded since the borders fully reopened to vaccinated travellers on April 1.

ICA said yesterday that a total of 242,500 travellers arrived via the Causeway or the Second Link between Friday and Sunday.

Of these, 79,200 arrived either by bus or on foot, 105,300 by cars and 58,000 on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the 194,300 departures from Singapore comprise 61,900 travellers by bus or on foot, 77,600 by cars and 54,800 on motorcycles.

ICA said yesterday that it implemented several measures to cope with the influx of travellers over the holiday weekend.

At Woodlands Checkpoint, which travellers walking or taking the bus would have to go through, police and ICA officers were deployed to maintain order.

On Friday morning, ICA temporarily redirected some of the public buses into the Woodlands Checkpoint's bus concourse.

This allowed passengers to enter the checkpoint directly, without having to queue outside in heavy rain.

Prior to the peak traffic at the land checkpoints beginning at 5pm last Thursday, a total of 662,900 people had departed Singapore via the Causeway and the Second Link since April 1.

Meanwhile, 601,700 people had arrived in Singapore via the land borders during the period.

Vehicular traffic has largely remained at manageable levels at the Causeway and Second Link, with one reason being a backlog of Malaysian vehicle owners waiting for their vehicle entry permits to be processed.