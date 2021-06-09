Over 3,200 e-commerce listings of illegal health items removed: HSA

More than 3,200 listings of illicit health products on local e-commerce platforms were removed by the authorities between January and May.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said in a statement yesterday that most of these listings include prescription medicines for chronic medical conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes as well as for the management of cholesterol.

"These were often leftover or unused medicine prescribed for the individual. The sellers claimed that they were unaware that such products were prescription medicines that could only be prescribed by doctors," said the authority, adding that many were first-time sellers.

HSA also removed listings of lifestyle health products such as weight loss pills, sexual enhancement medicines and cosmetic products for skin whitening which were found to have been adulterated with medicinal ingredients or banned substances. Some listings were removed following safety alerts by overseas regulators.

The sellers were issued warnings and reminded of the requirements that they have to comply with, said HSA.

About 700 listings were removed during Operation Pangea, an annual operation targeting the online sale of illicit pharmaceutical products coordinated by Interpol between May 18 and 25.

HSA said it intensified its online surveillance of local e-commerce platforms to detect and disrupt the sale of illegal health products during that week.

On May 18, HSA received information about two parcels from overseas suspected to contain medicines and medical devices and it inspected a residential unit. Prescription medicines, including antibiotics, abortion tablets and oral contraceptives were found in the unit. More than 10,000 units of prescription medicines and medical devices intended for local online sale were seized. Investigations are still under way.

The public is advised to exercise caution when buying health products online and to buy them only from reputable retailers' websites or those with an established retail presence in Singapore, HSA said. Prescription medicines should be administered by a doctor.

The authority also reminded members of the public that they should not sell prescription medicines as these are potent products that can cause serious side effects when used without appropriate medical supervision.

The sale of prescription medicines by those who do not hold the appropriate licence is an offence. It carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to $50,000, or both. Supplying health products that are adulterated or carry misleading claims is punishable with up to three years in jail, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

Those who encounter illegal, counterfeit or other suspicious health products can contact HSA on 6866-3485 or e-mail hsa_is@hsa.gov.sg