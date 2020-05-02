Over 300,000 meals to be provided to vulnerable groups

More than 300,000 meals will be provided to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups who have been laid low by the pandemic.

Temasek Foundation said on Thursday that it has earmarked around $780,000 for the initiative, which it is undertaking with community partners and specialised schools.

The aim is to provide meals to families and individuals over the next six months under three separate programmes that should reach around 2,750 people in all.

Mr Richard Magnus, chairman of Temasek Foundation Cares, which runs community initiatives under Temasek Foundation, said: "The vulnerable and disadvantaged segments of our community are hard hit by Covid-19, especially for their meals. This concerted effort in food aid supports their needs."

The foundation - the philanthropic arm of Singapore's Temasek - supports community programmes and provides aid to Singapore and other countries in the region.

Its first food support programme aims to deliver 270,000 free meals to up to 1,500 people, including low-income individuals, the elderly living alone in rental flats, those who are not mobile and those with pre-existing conditions.

The programme, undertaken alongside charities Free Food For All and Willing Hearts, started on April 20 and will run for six months.

Meals are also being given to students in specialised schools in a second programme that started on April 13 and will run for two months.

Assumption Pathway, Crest Secondary, NorthLight, Spectra Secondary and Metta schools remain open during this period for students who do not have adequate family support and require meals.

Temasek Foundation has been giving out about 30,000 meal vouchers, rations or pre-packed meals to help around 750 students.

A third initiative, which is part of a pilot programme by The Food Bank Singapore, involves buying and delivering 7,000 hawker meals to vulnerable people who are not receiving food aid from other agencies.

The 14-day trial starts next Monday and will involve about 30 hawkers supplying about 500 people with dinner. Hawkers' businesses will get a welcome boost, while unemployed or low-income workers will be paid a small fee to deliver the meals.