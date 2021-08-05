Over 3,000 people have responded to emergencies via 2 apps

Nurse Rubio Franchesca Santos was resting at home after her night shift at the National University Hospital one day last September, when she received an alert on her phone informing her someone nearby was having a heart attack.

She rushed to Boon Lay MRT station at 3pm, still in her pyjamas, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man who had the heart attack until the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived. Together, they managed to save his life.

Ms Franchesca, 32, was among more than 3,000 people who have responded to alerts about people having cardiac arrest or about minor fires that have been broadcast through the SGSecure and myResponder apps since November 2019, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in response to queries from The Straits Times.

SGSecure started as a counter-terrorism initiative in 2016 that aimed to arm the public with first-aid and other emergency skills.

Members of the public who sign up to be SGSecure Responders through the SGSecure or the myResponder mobile app get notifications when there is an emergency within 400m of them. Responding to these notifications is optional.

Between November 2019 and May this year, there were more than 6,000 incidents broadcast to registered responders through the SGSecure and myResponder apps, said MHA.

The myResponder app is managed by SCDF.

Both apps alert responders to cases of cardiac arrest and minor fire, guiding them to the emergency via a map that also highlights the locations of the nearest automated external defibrillators.

When Ms Franchesca first downloaded the SGSecure app, she did not expect to be called to action so quickly, or even at all.

She has, however, responded to multiple emergencies and was awarded SCDF's Community Lifesaver Award last December.

Even though responding to these emergencies during her precious rest time seems like an unwelcome extension of her work as a nurse, she believes it is crucial for those in need.

Ms Franchesca, who is from the Philippines, has been a nurse for 12 years - eight of them in Singapore. She said: "The nearest person is the best person to help - the application helps because it takes some time for an ambulance to arrive."

Users do not need to have the app activated or running to receive the alerts.

When asked by ST how the apps track user locations, MHA said they do not track location at all times.

"Users who have installed the SGSecure app or the myResponder app and signed up as a responder would need to have a cellphone signal, data connection and have given location permission to the app to receive alerts," said a spokesman for MHA.

"The apps do not make use of Bluetooth," she added.

MHA added that the apps check for their users' locations only when an alert is sent and if the users' have allowed the app to do so under their phone's settings.