Over 3,000 devotees take part in Hindu fire-walking festival

When Mr Sivakumaran Sathappan participated in a Hindu ritual of walking barefoot on burning embers on Sunday, it was his 28th time doing so.

Unlike in the past two years, this year's Theemithi festival was held without any restrictions, although participants had to register beforehand. The event is an occasion to give thanks to goddesses Sri Mariamman and Sri Draupadai Amman for wishes or blessings granted.

Mr Sivakumaran, 53, was among more than 3,000 devotees who walked across the fire pit at Sri Mariamman Temple in South Bridge Road.

Apart from the lifting of restrictions, this year also saw the return of the 4km walk from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Mariamman Temple led by the latter's chief priest carrying a sacred vessel, or karagam.

Mr Sivakumaran, secretary of the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple and a director at the Government Technology Agency, joined in the walk before walking across the fire pit.

He told The Straits Times he felt excited and happy that the ceremony has returned to almost how it was like before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are able to return to the walk, and it is more lively with a lot more people in the temple chanting and praying," he said.

Mr Sivakumaran first participated in the walk at age 21, when he prayed for his mother who was recovering from a spine surgery.

He said: "I felt blessed that my mother got better, and then I continued doing the fire walking almost every year as a form of thanksgiving."

On Sunday, the ceremony, attended by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, was delayed for about an hour as preparations for the fire pit were affected by rain.

Up to 1,000 people were accommodated at Sri Mariamman Temple at a time.

Before the pandemic, about 5,000 to 6,000 people would participate in the ceremony. In 2020, there was no public participation, while only 950 devotees were allowed to participate in 2021.

About 22,000 pieces of wood were used for the fire pit, which is 18 feet (5.5m) long to symbolise the 18 days of war between two branches of a family in the Sanskrit epic, Mahabharata.