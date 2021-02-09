Over 280,000 SHNs issued in Singapore last year

A 34-year-old Singaporean man breached his 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) after returning from Myanmar to eat bak kut teh, and a former nurse left her home during her SHN period to buy bubble tea and later tested positive for Covid-19.

They were among 22 people charged with flouting SHN requirements last year, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in its annual statistics report yesterday. More than 280,000 SHNs were issued in 2020. At the peak last April, the authority monitored more than 40,000 people placed on SHNs.