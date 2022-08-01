Over 25,000 nurses to get special payment package

More than 25,000 nurses serving in the public healthcare clusters will receive a special payment package of between 1.7 and 2.1 months of their base salary, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Nurses serving in the public healthcare clusters - National Healthcare Group, National University Health System and SingHealth - will be eligible for the package as their retention payment.

The package will also be extended to another 2,600 nurses working in publicly funded community care organisations.

MOH, in a statement yesterday, said: "As we celebrate Nurses' Day on Aug 1, it is timely to show our deep appreciation to our nurses who continue to work tirelessly to support the entire healthcare system."

Called the Nurse Special Payment (NSP) package, it will be calculated based on the base salary as at Dec 1 this year.

This comprises the regular NSP of half a month, which will be paid out in December, and the enhanced NSP of between 1.2 and 1.6 months, which will be split equally into two tranches to be paid out in March and September next year, to nurses who remain in continuous service with their employing organisation.

MOH said it is committed to building up a local core of nursing workforce to meet future needs by improving the attractiveness of the nursing profession, and growing the local nursing training pipelines for both fresh graduates and mid-career entrants.

"To ensure that we continue to attract and retain staff and maintain market competitiveness, the base salaries of nurses in the public healthcare sector were enhanced by between 5 per cent and 14 per cent," it added.

The first phase of this increase was in July last year and the second phase was last month.

Last year, nurses were also given a Covid-19 Healthcare Award, which was open to staff of publicly funded healthcare organisations involved in the fight against the pandemic, with each person receiving up to $4,000.

MOH said the base salaries for entry-level registered nurses were between $3,300 and $5,200 a month, depending on their qualifications and adding in allowances and bonuses as at 2020.

The Agency for Integrated Care will follow up with the publicly funded community care organisations on the funding details for their sector.