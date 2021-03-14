Over 250 under probe for alleged roles in scams

More than 250 people, aged between 14 and 74, are being investigated by the police for their alleged roles as either scammers or money mules.

The police said yesterday that the suspects are believed to be involved in 560 scam cases, with the victims suffering more than $4.1 million in losses.

The suspects were picked up in an islandwide enforcement operation over a two-week period that ended on Friday.

The scams they were allegedly involved in were mainly Internet love scams, e-commerce and job scams, those involving impersonation of High Court and China official, and fake gambling platform and loan scams.

The 172 men and 81 women are being investigated for the offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine.

If convicted of money laundering, a person can be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to $500,000.

Those convicted of carrying on a business of providing a payment service without a licence can be fined up to $125,000 and/or jailed for up to three years.

The police said they take a serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," the police said.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Those with information on scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness