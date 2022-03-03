Over 240,000 children aged five to 11 have received at least 1st dose of Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - More than 240,000 children aged between five and 11 have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 178,000 have got their second shot.

As more children have received their vaccinations, more paediatric vaccination centres will be closed in the coming weeks, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) in a joint statement on Thursday (March 3).

Following the closure of the paediatric vaccination centres at Nanyang and Queenstown community clubs (CC), the centre at Yusof Ishak Secondary School will be shut from April 1.

The centre will continue to accept appointments made via the national appointment system up to March 31, but will no longer accept any walk-ins for their first dose appointments from March 10.

Twelve other paediatric vaccination centres will remain in operation, including the ones at Our Tampines Hub, Clementi CC and the former Hong Kah Secondary School in Jurong.

MOE and ECDA said that 83 per cent of primary school pupils invited to get vaccinated have signed up, 81 per cent of whom have received at least their first dose.

Parents of another 1,500 students have also opted in for the School-Facilitated Vaccination Exercise, which will begin in Term 2, which starts on March 21.

These Primary 1 to 6 pupils in MOE schools will be bussed to the paediatric vaccination centres for their jabs.

Some 30,000 pre-school children born in 2016 and 2017 have also registered on the Ministry of Health's national appointment system. More than 26,000 have taken their first dose, while about 13,000 have received two doses.

MOE and ECDA said: "We continue to encourage parents and guardians to get their child or ward vaccinated as soon as possible amid the Omicron surge. This will better protect our children against Covid-19, and prevent them from getting severely ill if they do get infected.

"It would also provide parents with a greater peace of mind, as our children continue to attend school and participate in school activities that are key to their development."