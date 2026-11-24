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Over 22,000 students to benefit from $5 million Mendaki scheme to get kids ready for new school year

The e-vouchers will help families offset expenses such as textbooks, learning materials, devices and transport.

SINGAPORE – More than 22,000 Malay/Muslim students will each receive $250 in e-vouchers to help their families offset back-to-school expenses under a new $5 million support scheme by Yayasan Mendaki.



Named the Ready for School Scheme, the initiative is designed to help low-income households cover practical costs such as textbooks, learning materials, devices, and transport ahead of the new academic year, the self-help group said in a media statement on Nov 24.

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must be Malay/Muslim Singapore citizens or permanent residents from households with a monthly household per capita income of $1,000 or less.



The students must also be enrolled full-time in a school or Institute of Higher Learning in Singapore for the academic year starting 2027, from primary school up to and including their first Bachelor’s degree programme.



It includes eligible students in madrasahs, special education schools and private institutions. Students who are pursuing post-graduate or overseas studies are not eligible.

Unlike household-level grants, the $250 e-voucher is disbursed per eligible child, meaning a family with three eligible school-going children can receive $750 in total, the group said.

Applications for the scheme will be open from Dec 1 to Feb 28 on Mendaki’s website. Applicants must log in to the website with their Singpass to retrieve their personal particulars, household information and income details.

They must also submit a copy of their school’s offer letter or report card to verify their enrolment for 2027 and provide a valid e-mail address.

Successful applicants will be informed within three working days of their application.

In its media release, Mendaki also said that the Ready for School Scheme will be reviewed annually to ensure that it remains relevant and responsive to the needs of families.