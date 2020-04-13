Over 200 fines issued for flouting safe distancing rules

More than 200 composition fines of $300 were issued to members of the public who did not comply with elevated safe distancing measures across Singapore yesterday, as stiffer penalties for such breaches kicked in, said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

Police assistance was required for more than 20 uncooperative cases.

The number of fines was much lower compared with the 3,000 warnings issued on Saturday, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli said in a Facebook post last night.

"Singaporeans are conducting themselves well in public. Thank you to the many people who chose to stay at home."

But he added: "As we begin a new week, I am clear that we will not hesitate to take action against those who continue to flout safe distancing measures. We will give no quarter to stubborn pockets of people in some public spaces."

He had warned on Saturday that first-time offenders will be fined $300 and repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court for egregious cases, after reports that there were still too many people not taking the measures seriously.

Previously, first-time offenders were issued a written warning, while second-time offenders were fined $300, and those nabbed a third time then charged in court.

Yesterday, 30 fines of $300 were issued for non-compliance of safe distancing measures at or near markets and hawker centres, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

About 380 enforcement officers were deployed yesterday to ensure that people complied with such measures at or near markets and cooked food sections of hawker centres, NEA added.

More than 190 SG Clean ambassadors were also deployed to remind people that eating and drinking, or any form of loitering, are not allowed at or near the cooked food sections of hawker centres.

In a statement last night, Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board said they instructed 30 businesses that remained open despite providing non-essential services to cease operations.

The agencies also fined three establishments $1,000 each for failing to enforce safe distancing measures despite earlier warnings.

The infringements by Putien at 127 Kitchener Road, Komala's Vege Mart at 125 Dunlop Street and Jollibee next to Causeway Point included failing to implement a crowd management system and allowing customers and deliverymen to crowd together without a 1m spacing between one another.

Two food deliverymen were also fined $300 each for not complying with safe distancing measures.

Mr Masagos said in his post: "Our enforcement officers... have been out in force every day to cover all the public areas in housing estates, including this long weekend."

But enforcement operations should not continue at the same scale in the weeks ahead, he added, noting that agencies have to uphold essential services such as tackling dengue and ensuring water and food security.

NEA said that over the long weekend, most people had adhered to safe distancing measures, and queues outside popular markets were more orderly and manageable, with the overall crowds at markets down by about 50 per cent from Friday to yesterday.

People are advised to patronise markets during weekdays or the non-peak period between 10am and noon on weekends, the agency added.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and may take stronger measures if the crowd situation does not improve, to help support the current circuit breaker and halt the transmission of Covid-19 in Singapore."