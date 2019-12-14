Over 150 Straits Times Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries treated to Jumanji sequel

SINGAPORE - Over 150 Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) beneficiaries and their families were treated to a movie screening of "Jumanji: The Next Level" at the Filmgarde Bugis+ on Saturday (Dec 14) evening.

Seven-year-old Areefa were among those looking forward to the second sequel of the movie series.

"We are thankful for this opportunity to watch the film," said Mr Anees Hamid, 47, Areefa's father.

The event was sponsored by Humming Flowers and Gifts, which also donated $20,000 on Saturday to the STSPMF, a community project initiated by The Straits Times that provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

"Our donation to The Straits Times Pocket Money Fund and this private movie screening for the beneficiaries under them are just some of the ways that we try to give back to the community," said a representative from Humming Flowers and Gifts.

"We empathise with these underprivileged groups and if there is any way that we can contribute or provide our support, we are willing to do so. Ideally, we hope that the company can continue to perform so we can also continue to give back to the society and do what we can within our means," the representative added.

Ms Tan Bee Heong, the fund's general manager, said that the children were looking forward eagerly to the movie outing.

"We are thankful to Humming Flowers and Gifts Pte Ltd for bringing so much joy to our students during this festive season," said Ms Tan.