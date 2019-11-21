Over $13m set to be raised by President's Challenge

More than $13 million is set to be raised by the President's Challenge this year, benefiting more than 67 organisations that offer support to those who need it.

Announcing the figure at the Istana yesterday, President Halimah Yacob thanked those involved for their efforts and made special mention of two initiatives as examples of community-led efforts, which have increased in recent years.

One was Relay Majulah, held earlier this month, in which more than 200 people passed a baton over 2,000km to raise $1.6 million.

"Such community-led initiatives harness the power from within society to support those in need, which is what the President's Challenge stands for," Madam Halimah said at the President's Challenge 2019 Appreciation Night yesterday.

She also cited the Be The Change We Want art exhibition by two-time stroke survivor and self-taught artist Vincent Seet, who donated proceeds from his show.

Next year, Madam Halimah said, the President's Challenge will focus on empowering those with disabilities, recognising their contributions in society and doing more to make facilities more inclusive for them.

"We need to do more to return the sense of purpose and aspiration to this group," she said. "Disability does not mean inability... Every person is uniquely different and equally worthy of being treated with dignity and respect."

The President's Challenge last year also raised more than $13 million, which it said at the time was the highest amount since the inception of the fund-raising campaign in 2000.