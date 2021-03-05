Over $1.2m raised in UOB's annual CNY charity fund-raiser

UOB raised over $1.2 million during its annual Chinese New Year charity fund-raiser this year.

The money will go to four organisations supporting art, children and education, including The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, it said yesterday.

In a creative twist to accommodate safe management measures, the bank and its clients raised funds through bamboo art workshops, in addition to an e-hongbao donation drive.

The fund-raiser also featured the auction of a bamboo art piece by UOB deputy chairman and chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong.

The artwork went to Mr Kelvin Lim, executive chairman and group managing director of LHN Limited, for $100,888. It was handcrafted during bamboo art workshops for UOB's commercial banking clients, who contributed over $250,000 to the fund-raiser. The bank matched these donations dollar for dollar up to $250,000.

The bank said bamboo, a resilient plant native to Asia, was chosen to signify the strength and adaptability of local communities as they overcome Covid-19 challenges together.

Customers also chipped in through UOB's e-hongbao charity drive over Chinese New Year between Feb 12 and Feb 26.

Mr Wee said: "We are heartened by the strong support and generous giving from our customers... despite the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic."

One of the beneficiaries is SPD, a charity that helps adults, youth and children with disabilities.

Its chief executive Abhimanyau Pal said: "Caring for children with developmental needs is a long-term responsibility that requires the ongoing support from the community, including individuals, caregivers and the society at large."

With the donations from the campaign, SPD will be able to further its programmes for the development and learning of children with developmental needs, he added.