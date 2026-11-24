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Over 120 honoured at Patron of Heritage Awards, artefacts from furniture to paintings donated

Brothers Geoffrey (left) and Gerald Chew were among over 120 recognised at the awards for their contributions toward heritage philanthropy here.

SINGAPORE – A dining table designed by pioneer architect Tay Kheng Soon, which once took pride of place in a family home, will soon be displayed at the National Museum of Singapore.

Brothers Geoffrey, 62, and Gerald Chew, 64, who donated the round wooden table to the museum, have fond memories of how it was laden with turkey and festive foods during Christmas, and the Nyonya chicken stew ayam sioh during Chinese New Year.

Other objects donated by the brothers after their parents’ death include a large record cabinet, a black and white bauhaus cabinet, and a gate. All date back to 1961 and were designed by Tay, who was among the architects behind the designs of iconic buildings such as People’s Park Complex and Golden Mile Complex.

The Chews were among over 120 individuals and organisations recognised on Nov 24 at the Patron of Heritage Awards (POHA), an annual event aimed at boosting heritage philanthropy in Singapore. This marks the highest number of patrons recognised since the awards were established by the National Heritage Board (NHB) in 2006.

In total, contributors amassed almost $17 million in cash, in-kind, and artefact donations, said NHB.

In 2025, in-kind donations grew by 81%, from $5.70 million to $10.33 million, while artefact donations grew 51% from approximately $852,000 to $1.29 million, compared with the year prior, it added.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, who attended the award ceremony, said: “Our heritage helps us understand where we came from, appreciate the diverse cultures and traditions that have shaped our society, and deepen our shared identity and sense of belonging.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo speaking at the National Heritage Board’s Patron of Heritage Awards 2025 on Nov 24. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

“This is why we continue to cherish places with historic significance, pass on practices that connect us with our cultures and shared values, and collaborate with people.”

Citing NHB’s heritage six activation nodes, where residents and community partners organise programmes about their neighbourhoods’ histories and character, Neo said 60% of volunteers are youth, with more than 90% of this group new to heritage volunteering. This highlights the strong interest in taking ownership of our heritage, he added.

The Chew brothers - one of whom works in architecture consultancy and the other in the performing arts - said Tay was married to a close relative of their parents at the time when their parents bought their home in 1961.

“It is possible that Tay offered to make the designs for them and supervise the execution as a favour to our parents,” said the younger Chew brother, although he said this took place before he and his brother were born.

Geoffrey recounted that several neighbours had tried to recreate the design of their family’s metal gate, which creates a 3-dimensional visual effect, but failed to create an exact replica.

“As children, we used to climb up and down on the gate for fun, it was only when we grew up that we could appreciate the design of the gate which made our house distinctive in the neighbourhood,” he said.

After their parents died, their home needed repairs and renovations, and the furniture was at risk of being damaged in the process.

“It would have been very sad, they had been such an integral part of our growing years,” Gerald said.

They asked if NHB would be interested in the furniture and eventually decided to donate the gate as well.

“The designs are contemporary of their time, achieved with integrity, simplicity and with sophistication.

“We hope the spirit behind the work inspires the current and future generations of Singapore designers.”

Another patron recognised on Nov 24 was academic Kwok Kian Woon, who is also vice-chancellor of University of the Arts Singapore. He donated two batik paintings by Singaporean batik artist Sarkasi Said to the National University of Singapore Museum. The paintings from 1978, titled Fishermen at Sea and Kampong by the Sea, resonate with the nation’s place within the Malay world and the wider South-east Asian region, said Kwok.

Singaporean batik artist Sarkasi Said’s Kampong by the Sea (left) and Fisherman at Sea, both painted in 1979. PHOTO: COLLECTION OF THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SINGAPORE, NATIONAL HERITAGE BOARD

“When I first viewed the artworks, my first thought was that these two works should find a national home, rather than remain in a private collection,” he said, adding that they speak to Singapore’s heritage and art history, and exemplify the contemporary rejuvenation of a traditional artform, which has deep roots in South-east Asia.

At the museum, which already houses some of the late artist’s works, Kwok hopes visitors will discover for themselves the beauty and significance of these works.

Other works donated to the NUS Museum include a 36-print donation from the Singapore Tyler Print Institute and works by Romania-born Singaporean artist Delia Prvacki.

Patrons also donated artefacts to the Asian Civilisations Museum and the Peranakan Museum.

Other organisations were recognised for their contributions of technology, resources, and expertise, allowing museums and heritage institutions to introduce new ways for audiences to experience and engage with heritage, said NHB.

Among these was SPH Media, which was awarded for sponsorship in ICON Magazine for the National Museum of Singapore Gala and for donating archival materials for Project Citizens.

Others helped extend heritage into public spaces, allowing content and programmes to reach audiences during their everyday lives, said NHB. This includes CapitaLand Investment Limited, which provided venue and marketing support for Hawkerverse and Harmony Fest, and support for Singapore Night Festival light installations.