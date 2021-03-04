Over $1.2m raised by UOB's annual CNY charity fund-raiser

SINGAPORE - UOB raised more than $1.2 million during its annual Chinese New Year charity fund-raiser this year.

The money will go to four organisations supporting art, children and education, including The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, it said on Thursday (March 4).

In a creative twist to accommodate safe management measures, the bank and its clients raised funds through bamboo art workshops and an e-hongbao donation drive.

This year's edition of the fund-raiser - which has been running since 2011 - also featured the auction of a bamboo art piece by Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of UOB. It went to Mr Kelvin Lim, executive chairman and group managing director of LHN Limited, for $100,888.

The artwork was handcrafted during bamboo art workshops for UOB's commercial banking clients, who contributed more than $250,000 during the fund-raiser. The bank matched these donations dollar for dollar, up to $250,000.

The bank said that bamboo, a resilient plant native to Asia, was chosen to signify the strength and adaptability of local communities as they faced and overcame Covid-19 challenges together.

Customers also chipped in through UOB's e-hongbao charity drive over the first 15 days of the Chines New Year between Feb 12 and Feb 26.

The drive is part of UOB's ongoing PayNow For A Cause campaign, which allows customers to donate to charity using PayNow. The bank declined to reveal how much was raised.

Mr Wee said: "This year, amid the pandemic, we also reflect upon how the lives of those among us, especially the vulnerable, have been impacted... We are heartened by the strong support and generous giving from our customers, be they businesses or individuals, despite the uncertainties brought about by the pandemic."

One of the beneficiaries is SPD, a charity that helps adults, youth and children with disabilities.

Its CEO Abhimanyau Pal said: "Caring for children with developmental needs is a long-term responsibility that requires the ongoing support from the community, including individuals, caregivers and the society at large."

With the donations from the campaign, SPD will be able to further its programmes for the development and learning of children with development needs, he added.