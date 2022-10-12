Over 1,000 Singaporean Mandarin terms in online database

Chi feng (going on an overseas holiday), hao cai (fortunate) and tou jia (boss) - these unique Singaporean Mandarin terms can be found in the online Singaporean Mandarin Database launched by the Promote Mandarin Council (PMC) in 2019.

To date, the research team has selected more than 1,000 terms for the database.

The PMC is organising a free public seminar, Selat to Singapore: A Conversation on Singaporean Mandarin, in October to offer insights into Singaporean Mandarin and how it reflects Singapore's culture and identity.

Keynote speakers include National Institute of Education associate professor Tan Chee Lay, a PMC member and principal investigator for the Singaporean Mandarin Database research project. The others are Associate Professor Tham Shiao Wei from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Mediacorp Channel 8 news presenter Vincent Lim.

Also in the works is a bilingual book set featuring terms in the database, to be published in 2023.

Prof Tan said: "The Mandarin used in Singapore reflects Chinese Singaporeans' unique identity and is worth recognising and preserving. It also enriches the resources of 'Chineses' or 'Dahuayu', a concept which recognises and encompasses variants of Chinese phrases and usages worldwide."

By developing a lexicon for Singaporean Mandarin through a compilation of these terms, the database highlights their cultural significance and helps to strengthen understanding of Singapore's local Chinese culture, he added.

The selected terms must meet certain criteria, such as being in use in the past or present, and having cultural, historical or sentimental value unique to Singapore. Some originated from dialects such as Hokkien, Teochew and Cantonese, and others from English, Malay or Tamil. This shows Mandarin used here is influenced by Singapore's multiracial, multilingual and multicultural society, said Prof Tan.

The research team collaborates with professionals from different fields, including an expert panel, and more than 50 students from Nanyang Technological University, NUS and Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Madam Heng Boey Hong, director of the Ministry of Education's Mother Tongue Languages Branch and a member of the project's expert panel, said the team is collaborating with the ministry's Curriculum Planning and Development Division (CPDD) to select some terms to be included in a Chinese e-dictionary application used on its Student Learning Space platform.

She said: "CPDD hopes that the incorporation of Singapore Mandarin terms and content into its system and e-dictionary would enthuse and interest the students and their families in Mandarin and our community's social history."

The database has been mentioned at academic conferences and used in schools. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also cited some of the terms at the 2022 National Day Rally to show how the Chinese community has developed a deeper sense of national identity and greater confidence in their culture.