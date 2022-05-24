Over 1,000 sign up for Novavax Covid-19 vaccine

More than 1,000 people have signed up and booked slots to get the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Novavax as at yesterday.

Bookings for Nuvaxovid - the first non-mRNA vaccine recommended as a booster dose by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination - have been opened to residents aged 18 and above since May 13.

Administration of the Novavax vaccine at any of the participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics started last Wednesday. It is also available at JTVC Bishan, one of five new joint testing and vaccination centres that are opening today. There is no charge for the vaccination.

The vaccination regimen comprises two 5mcg doses of Nuvaxovid to be administered three weeks apart.

The expert committee said Nuvaxovid is an acceptable alternative to mRNA vaccines for booster jabs for those aged 18 and above. One dose is recommended for a booster shot about five months after the last dose of the primary vaccination series.

The Novavax vaccine is a protein-based vaccine. It is not an mRNA vaccine.

mRNA vaccines use material from the virus to teach the body's cells to make copies of a protein unique to the virus and, in this manner, build up resistance to it.

Protein-based vaccines, however, include pieces of the virus, but not the entire germ. When a person is vaccinated with them, his body realises that the protein should not be there and creates antibodies to fight it.

Protein-based vaccines are considered a conventional approach to vaccines, and long-established vaccines against whooping cough and shingles use this approach.