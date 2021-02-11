Over 1,000 GP clinics open this weekend

Those who feel unwell over the Chinese New Year holiday period should visit any of the more than 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics that will be open between today and Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Members of the public who develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection such as a cough and runny nose, or other Covid-19 symptoms like the loss of taste or smell, are strongly encouraged to visit a public health preparedness clinic (PHPC) and get tested early when advised by their doctor, MOH said in an advisory yesterday.

Meanwhile, the public should seek medical treatment at a hospital's accident and emergency department only for serious or life-threatening emergencies like chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding.

Besides the 1,033 GP clinics that will be open - of which 758 are PHPCs - six regional screening centres across the island will also continue to operate their normal hours, said MOH. Of these, 490 PHPCs and the six centres will be able to provide swab tests for Covid-19.

The public can access the list of PHPCs at phpc.gov.sg

MOH also reminded people to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period.

Ang Qing