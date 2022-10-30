Over 100 bags of litter collected within an hour in Orchard on SG Clean Day

SINGAPORE – More than 100 bags of litter such as cigarette butts, tissue paper, plastic wrappers and masks were picked up within an hour in Orchard Road on Sunday.

Close to 400 people, including residents of Moulmein-Cairnhill, National Youth Council members, volunteers and migrant workers, participated in the clean-up tied to the Public Hygiene Council’s (PHC) quarterly SG Clean Day initiative.

Each trash bag was the size of a regular rubbish bin.

One of the volunteers was 38-year-old Michelle Wan, a Moulmein-Cairnhill resident who was accompanied by her seven-year-old daughter. “I think it’s important to have these events to remind us of how crucial it is to exercise personal responsibility when it comes to keeping Singapore clean. I want to inculcate this habit in my daughter from young and that’s why I brought her along today,” said Ms Wan, an entrepreneur.

As part of the initiative which started in April last year, there is no sweeping at all public parks, gardens, park connectors, open areas and ground levels of housing estates from 6am to midnight on SG Clean Day. This is aimed at raising public awareness about the amount of litter piled up without cleaners’ intervention.

On Sunday, the PHC partnered the Orchard Road Business Association and the Singapore Tourism Board to rally major shopping malls and retailers in Orchard and the heartland to cease sweeping at selected public spaces. Participants included property owners such as CapitaLand Investment, City Developments Limited, Far East Organisation, Frasers Property Retail, Lendlease Singapore, Ngee Ann City, Tang Plaza and UOL Group.

A 31-year-old Indian national, who wanted to be known only as Mr Parshotam, was one of the migrant workers who signed up for the event. He said Sunday’s activity allowed him to support a good cause and gave him and his friends the opportunity to engage with Singaporeans.

The dormitory maintenance worker, who brings a bag whenever he goes out so that he can collect litter, said he wants to set an example for fellow workers.

He added: “I want to show my friends that we can all do our part. Singapore is a very clean country, and through these litter picking events, I can bring my friends to show them the right way.”

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who was a guest of honour at the event, said initiatives like the Quarterly SG Clean Day “rally Singaporeans to take collective responsibility to keep our country clean”.

“I am glad that the PHC has recruited more partners like the major shopping malls… Orchard Road is a hot spot for locals and one of our top tourist attractions, and I know we all want to keep it litter-free. Let’s keep up our culture of good personal hygiene and social responsibility so Singapore remains one of the world’s cleanest cities.”

PHC executive director Gloria Tan said that since the first Quarterly SG Clean Day was rolled out, the council has seen increased participation from partners across different sectors, as well as more ground-up activities in the community.