Otter by the bay

Titled Harmonious Integration, this photo of an otter in the Bay East Garden won Mr Ong Yi Chao the first prize in the Singapore Press Holdings Foundation's inaugural photography contest.

The six-week contest, which was launched on July 13 and titled A Sustainable Tomorrow, aimed to raise awareness of climate change and environmental issues.

It attracted more than 800 submissions based on the theme of sustainability, including photos of green spaces, urban farming, biodiversity, healthy living and home recycling ideas.

Mr Ong, 35, is a graphic designer who has been photographing Singapore's wildlife and green spaces since he was 16 years old. He took many trips around Gardens by the Bay before he managed to get this shot. He wanted to specifically capture a picture of an otter because they require clean water to thrive.

"If the otters can do well, it's a good sign of our ability to co-exist with nature," he said in an interview with The Straits Times.

Ever the craftsman, Mr Ong said he is going to put aside some of his prize money to upgrade his equipment.

"Photography is about patience, and being at the right place at the right time," he added.

Ng Wei Kai