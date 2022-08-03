Other changes made to the SAF Act

1 A three-year limitation period for the trial of offences in military courts has been amended to allow it to start later in some situations.

The default limitation period under the SAF Act had required a serviceman to be tried within three years from the date the offence was committed or the date the offence was reported to a disciplinary officer or military policeman, whichever was later - after which, the serviceman can no longer be dealt with under the SAF Act.

2 The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) can now offer composition for minor military offences. This was not an option for Mindef previously.

Amendments were passed to allow for composition fines up to a cap of $5,000, or half of the maximum fine prescribed for the offence, or half the maximum fine that may be imposed for the offence at summary trial, which ever is lowest.

This is meant to resolve minor offences efficaciously while maintaining deterrence.

3 A senior military expert of a rank of or above ME8, when it is created, will be subject to the same disciplinary processes as another officer of or above the rank of a Brigadier-General.