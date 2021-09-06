Other autonomous robots in use here

An autonomous robot named Xavier made its debut in Toa Payoh yesterday as part of a three-week trial to detect "undesirable social behaviour", such as illegal hawking, inconsiderate bicycle parking and smoking in prohibited areas. While it is the first such robot to be used in the heartland, other autonomous robots have been deployed or trialled in Singapore.

1 MATAR

Xavier's older cousin, Matar (Multi-purpose All-Terrain Autonomous Robot), has been deployed at major events, such as the 2019 National Day Parade, and the Marina Bay Countdown and Chingay last year. This tireless "patrolman" was also used to enforce social distancing at a foreign worker dormitory and a government quarantine facility amid the pandemic last year.

2 O-R3

Originally used for surveillance, this robot was redeployed as a safe distancing ambassador during the circuit breaker period last year. Developed by local technology company Otsaw, O-R3 patrolled Bedok Reservoir daily in the mornings and evenings, broadcasting safe distancing messages.

3 SPOT

Developed by American firm Boston Dynamic, the four-legged Spot was deployed over a 3km stretch in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park during a two-week trial in May last year. Its job? To broadcast a recorded message reminding park visitors to observe safe distancing measures. Spot also had cameras that allowed it to estimate the number of visitors in the park.

4 SWAN

Since 2018, robotic swans have been gliding around reservoirs, monitoring water quality in real time. Called the New Smart Water Assessment Network, or NUSwan, they are designed to look like real swans and can access remote locations autonomously.