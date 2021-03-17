Orient Express exhibition officially opens at Gardens by the Bay; extended until September

SINGAPORE - Anyone wanting to experience the old-world luxury of the famed Orient Express train will find the revamped exhibition just the ticket.

Once Upon A Time on the Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay showcases two original train carriages, which were shipped from France to Singapore last year.

They include a fourgon - a long covered wagon used to carry baggage, goods and military supplies - that is one of the last three remaining in the world.

The car highlights a scenography of popular literary works inspired by the train, such as mystery writer Agatha Christie's 1934 novel Murder On The Orient Express, which has spawned a couple of movies.

The exhibition, which was organised by Visionairs in Art and officially opened on Wednesday (March 17) by President Halimah Yacob, was initially scheduled to run until June but has been extended until September.

It now boasts new features such as refreshed menus curated by Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alleno at the Orient Express Pop-Up Restaurant. Children can also learn more about the train through a book on sale at the boutique.

Singaporeans can use their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to buy tickets for the pop-up attraction through the Klook platform.