Orchard Road malls visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Several Orchard Road malls - Wisma Atria, The Centrepoint, Ngee Ann City and Lucky Plaza - were among the latest places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Also newly added to the list of locations that coronavirus patients visited were Compass One in Sengkang, Jewel Changi Airport, Nex and FairPrice Hub in Joo Koon.

Nex was on the list earlier, but a fresh visit there was recorded, this time at the Din Tai Fung restaurant in the mall. MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from when they were there.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified, and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary

Meanwhile, a new cluster in a dormitory was announced yesterday.

MOH said 33 patients were linked, forming a new cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory at 3 Kian Teck Lane.

The ministry also said it has contacted 254 people who visited SLR Revolution at Excelsior Shopping Centre between Aug 15 and 18, and helped them get tested.

This was done after three patients who had worked at or visited the shop were confirmed to have Covid-19, even though the risk of infection for visitors was assessed to be low.

A total of 250 individuals were tested as of yesterday, and all the results have come back negative, said MOH. It is facilitating testing for the remaining four people who have yet to be swabbed.

No cases in the community were reported yesterday, but there were three imported patients, all of whom arrived from India.

Among them are a Singaporean and a permanent resident who arrived separately on Aug 23 and Aug 28.

The remaining patient is a short-term visit pass holder who arrived on Aug 26. He was allowed entry into Singapore as his spouse has been seeking medical treatment here, said MOH.

All three had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 37 of the 40 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,948.

Among the 37, five were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period.

The remaining 32 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as biweekly rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

New cases: 40 Imported: 3 (1 Singaporean, 1 PR, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 37 Active cases: 747 In hospitals: 51 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 696 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,159 Discharged yesterday: 146 TOTAL CASES: 56,948

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also risen from a daily average of one case to two cases over the same period.

With 146 cases discharged yesterday, 56,159 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remained in hospital as of yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 696 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.