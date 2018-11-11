Orchard Road lights up with Disney magic for Christmas

Christmas was ushered into town with the annual Orchard Road light-up ceremony held yesterday. The Disney-themed lights - sparkling in cool blue for the Frozen-themed stretch, orange for the Toy Story-themed street and turquoise for the Mickey-themed side - were switched on by President Halimah Yacob, together with representatives of inclusive employers and employees with disabilities. Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, was also present at the ceremony. The Community Chest Christmas on A Great Street Light-up Ceremony raised almost $1.7 million, which will go to 80 social service organisations supported by Community Chest, such as the Autism Resource Centre and Metta School. Madam Halimah said: ''Community Chest has been a great source of support for social service organisations to enhance the employment and employability of persons with disabilities and mental health conditions in Singapore. ''We hope that more companies will step forward to give them equal job opportunities so that collectively, we can progress towards a more inclusive and caring nation.''