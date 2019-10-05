Orchard Rd to get new event space

A new event space will serve as a centrepiece of the youth-oriented Somerset area, hosting regular activities such as flea markets, pop-up attractions and food trucks.

A tender will be called to appoint an operator for the transformation of the open-air carpark at the junction of Grange and Somerset roads. The successful bidder will also manage and create programming for the site.

The carpark's transformation will mark one of the first major changes to Orchard Road's physical landscape, after plans were announced earlier this year to turn Singapore's main shopping belt into a buzzing lifestyle destination.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said yesterday that rejuvenating Or-chard Road is a long-term project that will be carried out in phases, with more street-level events as part of the first phase.