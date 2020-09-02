Orchard Central, Bugis Junction among places visited by patients

Orchard Central and Bugis Junction were among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

At least one patient visited Da Long Yi Hot Pot restaurant in Orchard Central, while Xiao Long Kan Hotpot restaurant and Starbucks in Bugis Junction were each also visited by at least one patient, it said.

Also added to the list of places patronised by infectious patients were Don Dae Bak Restaurant at 35 Kreta Ayer Road, the McDonald's outlet at Pasir Ris Sports Complex and Mei Heong Yuen Dessert at Temple Street.

MOH provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients were present for at least 30 minutes so that people who were in those places at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Forty new Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday. Among them were seven imported cases, including a one-year-old from India.

The infant, a short-term visit pass holder, was asymptomatic and tested positive on Sunday.

The six other imported cases included patients who had arrived separately from Bangladesh, India, Brazil and the United States.

All were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore and tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

There was one case in the community - a work pass holder who was detected through rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors.

MOH said close contacts of the patient, a 24-year-old woman from China, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Update on cases

New cases: 40 Imported: 7 (1 Singaporean, 2 permanent residents, 2 work pass holders, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 1 (work pass holder) In dormitories: 32 Active cases: 1,076 In hospitals: 86 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 990 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 55,734 Discharged yesterday: 91 TOTAL CASES: 56,852

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 32 new coronavirus infections announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,852.

Of the 32, 22 had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and were already in quarantine to prevent further transmission. The other 10 patients in dormitories were detected through surveillance testing, which includes bi-weekly rostered routine testing of workers living in dormitories and testing of those with acute respiratory infection symptoms.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable, at an average of one per day over the past two weeks.

With 91 cases discharged yesterday, 55,734 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 86 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, while 990 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.